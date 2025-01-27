The best and worst signings of every NFL team from the 2024 free agency cycle

Derrick Henry changed the Ravens’ run game: Henry finished second in the NFL with 1,921 rushing yards, while leading the league in passing grade, yards after contact and missed tackles.

nfl free agency It is a time of hope and opportunity as teams aim to strengthen their rosters for the upcoming season. Still, in the results-driven world of the NFL, not every signing lives up to expectations. While some additions provide a significant impact, others may fall short, leaving teams to reassess their decisions.

Here, we’ll evaluate each team’s best and worst free-agent signings from last offseason based on their performance during the 2024 campaign.

Arizona Cardinals

Best Free Agent Signing: G. Evan brown

Brown gave the Cardinals a reliable presence at left guard, as he started all 17 games. He earned a solid 73.5 pass-blocking grade while giving up just two sacks all season. Now set to hit free agency again, Arizona may want to prioritize re-signing him to maintain stability on their offensive line.

Worst free agent signing: DI Justin Jones

Jones was signed with the hopes of improving the lowest-graded run defense in 2023. He played just 100 snaps in three games, earning a 30.2 overall grade. His season ended in Week 3 due to a torn triceps.