The Chelsea midfielder’s agent is dropping huge hints about a January exit

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei looks on course to complete a permanent move to Lazio ahead of transport deadline after the player’s agent posted a revealing hint on social media.
Casadei has struggled for game time this season, featuring mostly in the Conference League and barely making the Premier League squad, let alone actually playing.
The young Italian’s lack of opportunities has come as somewhat of a surprise given his existing relationship with Enzo Maresca since his loan spell at Leicester City last season. Again, that hasn’t helped £30m summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall get any meaningful game time either.
A proposed £11m move to Lazio is in the works, with spokesman Francesco Facchinetti taking to social media at the weekend to reveal, without immediate context, that he was traveling to Rome.
BBC Sport Nizaar Kinsella reported that a deal between Chelsea and Lazio is “believed to be close”, with a “significant sell-on clause” also under discussion. It means that if Casadei takes off and Lazio cash in, Chelsea will continue to cash in on the player.
Casadei turned 22 earlier this month but has never played professionally for his country. The Ravenna-born talent was snapped up from Inter’s academy ranks by Chelsea in August 2022, when he was still just 18 – a deal initially worth €15m at the time.
To date, Casadei has made 17 appearances for Chelsea, as well as 40 appearances on loan at Reading and Leicester over the past two seasons.
Lazio have performed well, both domestically and at European level, so far in 2024/25. Marco Baroni’s side are fourth in Serie A, firmly in contention for Champions League qualification, while they lead by three points at the top of the Europa League with one game remaining.