Benfica’s left back, Alvaro Carrera, insisted that he remained happy with the Portuguese team amidst Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The 21 -year -old Charees joined Benfica this summer when his borrowing from United, where he was best known as Alvaro Fernandes, was fixed for £ 5m, and his impressive appearances have seen his transcriptional value grow rapidly Last six months.
Barcelona and Madrid have been warned that it will take more than £ 40m to sign the chair, but United is believed to have a redemption clause of just £ 17m, which former coach Eric Ten Hagle has used to be used by his duties.
The repetition of United by Ruben Amorim also hunts a left back, with Patrick Dorgou’s top goal right now, but the red devils could think of activating their choice to re -take the car.
However, after getting an assist in Benfica’s turbulent defeat 5-4 by Barcelona in the middle of the week, Carrara suggested that he was in no hurry to leave his current team.
“You never know, but I have a contract here for many years in Benfica, I’m happy,” he said. “They gave me the opportunity to grow up and owe them everything.”
The two Spanish giants are expected to postpone their searches for a new left back until the summer transfer season. Madrid hunted Alfonso Davis of Bayern Munich, but the Canadian international appears close to signing a new contract.
Barcelona had also been associated with Davis, with many other high profile players linked to a move to Catalonia despite the club’s ongoing financial issues. Manchester United’s Marcus Rasford is such a goal, while Juventus striker Dusan Vlachovic has been promoted as a potential goal if the club needs to replace veteran player Robert Levadovsky.