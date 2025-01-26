With their sights set on midfield reinforcements, Manchester United are now reportedly plotting a move for Ruben Amorim to sign the young versatile La Liga star in what could be a bargain deal.

man utd transfer news



The deal is certainly a word that Manchester United will be keen to hear both this month and during the summer transfer window, with the club reportedly walking a fine line when it comes to issues of profit and sustainability at a time When they once again need multiple reinforcements. The last thing they need is to run into any restrictions on that front and it could yet take precedence over player sales this month.

Connected Man Utd discussing stunning Sanchez-esque swap deal to sign “brilliant” ace They will hope he is better than Sanchez…

Out-of-favour stars like Alejandro Garnacho, therefore, could provide the Red Devils with a parting gift if he completes a mid-season switch to Chelsea as rumors suggest is certainly a possibility.

The same can be said for Marcus Rashford. Since missing out on the derby win over Manchester City, the Carrington graduate is in desperate need of a move and one that could yet fund the Red Devils’ pursuit of Patrick Dorgu this month.

His departure could also aid those at Old Trafford in their pursuit of a summer target. According to, according to offside, Manchester United are now plotting a cheap deal to sign Lucien Egoum From Seville this summer. The 22-year-old midfielder reportedly did not command a substantial fee this summer, leaving the door ajar for United to potentially make a much-needed bargain.

A rising star, Egoum would be worth a gamble for a bargain fee this summer. The Frenchman could also become the missing piece in Amorim’s midfield next to Manuel Ugarte, while also providing centre-back cover thanks to his key versatility.

While the Sevilla man is not a name that will immediately steal many headlines, he could quickly play a key role in turning Amorim’s side around in his first full season.

“Amazing” Egoum Ugarte could partner



Slowly but surely, Manchester United are moving ahead of what Christian Eriksen and Casemiro need in what looks to be an important step towards returning to the Champions League. But at least one more option must still arrive to compete for a place alongside the Kobe menu and it may well prove elusive this summer.

The Sevilla star certainly has the traits to make a move into the Old Trafford midfield with analyst ben mattinson praising his “composed” ability to dictate play and “top ball retention” before dubbing him an “amazing #6 profile” late last year.

With a lot to offer come the summer, Agoume should be among the options that Manchester United should consider if his valuation is, in fact, set at a cheap price.