The Premier League explains why Myles Lewis-Skelly was eliminated for Arsenal against Wolves

Arsenal was under ten players in the first half of Saturday’s meeting with Wolverhampton Wodererers, when the young left-back Buck Miles Lewis-pique received a red card directly.
Lewis-Skelly, returning from his injury, he cynically stumbled Matt Doherty on the edge of Wolves’ penalty, as the hosts were preparing to start an electric counter, and it was a big surprise when referee Michael Oliver marked a straight card.
VAR refused to order a revision of the decision, leaving many fans confused because a cynical foul so far from the goal was considered a worthy red card.
“The referee’s call for a red card for Lewis-Skelly was checked and confirmed by VAR, which thought his challenge was a serious foul,” the Premier League Center confirmed.
Former official Mike Dean spoke Sky Sports’ Cover the game that Lewis-Skelly had caught Doherty high on the leg.
“I have a stationary picture,” he said. “If you see it, you can see why the referee decided what he was doing. He put his nails inside his foot. Now I saw the other picture, you can see why he was eliminated.”
Lewis-Skelly will now be forced to serve a domestic penalty, giving a huge blow to Mikel Arteta ahead of the next weekend meeting with Manchester City.
The summer signature Riccardo Calafiori is likely to be first in order to recall after returning from muscle injury to start Saturday’s game on the bench, while Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a candidate to play.
Zidenko attracts significant interest in the transfer market, with Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid hunting his signature before the window closes.