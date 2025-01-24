The supercomputer provides the final table 2024/25 Champions League after the collapse of Man City

Supporters were welcomed by some rare January Champions League action, as the renewed competition is approaching the conclusion of the championship phase.
The penultimate round of luminaires leaves Matchday 8 – seeing all 18 lamps taking place at the same time next Wednesday – ready as a European heavyweight battle for their knockout phase.
For some, their point in the last 16 is safe, while others are fighting for a top finish that will see them avoiding a nerve caused by the Play-Off in February. The beggars cannot be selections, however, with many of the Epirus elites who are still dissolved for any route in the knockout rounds.
Many remain in the air but choose They have predicted how the last Champions League table can look like.
Liverpool and Barcelona are the only two groups guaranteed to finish the top eight and automatically make the last 16 but Arsenal It is almost certain that they will unite them by banning a horrifying explosion against Girona. Premier League leaders also receive an 89.1% chance of ending first coming to the end of the match 8, with Barca being the only other side capable of stealing first place.
Entomb It is similarly likely to end at the top eight and received a 97.7% chance of avoiding play-offs. Atletico Madrid; Bayer leverkusen and Milan are all the favorites to make the last 16 while Aston Villa have been predicted eighth and expected to jump Europa League champions Atalanta.
The side of Bergamo and Lilies Both are given about one in three chances of making the top eight, with Moon and Borussia dortmund were delivered outside the plans that drag directly to the last 16.
Things look less optimistic about European giants Bayern Munich and Real MadridBoth of which are guaranteed a point in the play-offs, but they seem more and more unlikely to make the top eight. The German side is only given by 7.9% probability of ending eighth or higher – only 0.6% higher than impressive debut Piggy – While champions are just 2.9% chance of avoiding an unwanted play-off.
Celtic have guaranteed the play-off bunk despite being unlikely to make the top eight but the bhoys are in a stronger position than Paris Saint-Germena and Manchester City. The French giants reside at the top 24 after their 4-2 win over Cityzens on Wednesday, but still have a 14% chance of being eliminated. They visit Stuttgart on their final excursion.
Man City is at a genuine risk after an extremely frustrating campaign. They host Club Brugge on Day 8 and will be the favorites to try out the win at this meeting. A victory will guarantee qualifications in the play-offs but choose Give them 36.2% chance of losing. Nervous times for Pep Guardiola and his players.
Champions League Projected table after match 8
|
Position
|
Club
|
1.
|
Liverpool
|
2.
|
Barcelona
|
3.
|
Arsenal
|
4.
|
Entomb
|
5.
|
Atletico Madrid
|
6.
|
Bayer leverkusen
|
7.
|
Milan
|
8.
|
Aston Villa
|
9.
|
Atalanta
|
10.
|
Lilies
|
11.
|
Moon
|
12.
|
Borussia dortmund
|
13.
|
Bayern Munich
|
14.
|
Piggy
|
15.
|
Monaco
|
16.
|
Real Madrid
|
17.
|
Juventus
|
18.
|
Psv eindhoven
|
19.
|
Celtic
|
20.
|
Brugge Club
|
21.
|
Athletic cp
|
22.
|
Paris Saint-Germena
|
23.
|
Beef
|
24.
|
Stuttgart
|
25.
|
Manchester City
|
26.
|
Dinamo zagreb
|
27.
|
Shakhtar donetsk
|
28.
|
Bologna
|
29.
|
Red star Belgrade
|
30.
|
Rb leipzig
|
31.
|
Prague of Sparta
|
32.
|
Sturm graz
|
33.
|
Groon
|
34.
|
Salzburg
|
35.
|
Young boys
|
36.
|
Slovani Bratislava