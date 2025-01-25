The UTD man announces Antony Exit as a loan deal

Manchester United confirmed Antonius loan Exit to real betis for the rest of the season 2024/25.
The Brazilian divisive flap joined United for an amount of more than £ 80 million in the summer of 2022 and made the top three Premier League appearances. Antonius has scored just two goals on the flight during the next two and a half years.
After losing his place in the original Xi under Erik Ten Hag – the former director of Ajax, who was the driving force behind the undoubtedly excessive transfer – Antony has just been offered time during Ruben Amorim’s brief reign.
The 24 -year -old was willing to agree to get away from Old Trafford in January and arrived in Spain this weekend to undergo a medicine at Betis. Antonius described himself as “so happy” that he agreed this loan agreement.
United published a statement on Saturday afternoon, confirming that Antony’s movement “is subject to international clearance”. At the end of the liberation, the club came to the conclusion: “Everyone at United would like to wish Antony the best of fortune for his spell in Seville.”
The news broke a few minutes after Real Betis secured a 1-0 win over Mallorca from the 96th minute Cedric Bakambu winner. The Manuel Pellegrini side climbed to the top half of the table and remains well positioned to qualify for the Europa Conference League knockout stages.
Manchester United, by comparison, are fighting. This repetition of Red Devils was called “the worst team perhaps in Manchester United” by their own manager and be closer to the relegation zone than the top seven.
Amorim is considered unhappy with United’s inactivity in the January window. The departure of Antonios, who is going to have the majority of his salaries covered by the real Betis, could open some funds for new recruits. The Premier League outfit actively chases Lecce Left-Back Patrick Dorgu, but had multiple bids rejected by Serie A fighters.