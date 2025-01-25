Antonios joins Real Betis





Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Antonos Daneios to the actual Betis for the rest of the campaign.



The Brazil international has been a fringe player for the Red Devils and has managed just over 400 minutes this season.

Antonio was heavily linked with a move to Betis earlier this month and the La Liga club finally landed his signature.

The former Ajax man has signed for the remainder of the campaign on loan. Betis will have no option to buy him this summer.

United bought Antony for a staggering £85m from Ajax three years ago but have failed to live up to expectations with them.

They are ready to cut their losses at the end of the season. United could aim to recoup around €40m from his sale.

That number seems steep at the moment, but the script could change if Antonio becomes a huge hit for Betis in the coming months.

