Their own Rodri: Liverpool made move to sign "unprecedented" ucl star for slot

Liverpool continued their pursuit of Premier League success in Arne Slott’s first season with a 4–1 victory over Ipswich Town at Anfield at the weekend.

Goals from Dominic Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah made it 4–0 for Liverpool after 65 minutes, before Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute to make it 4–1.

Currently six points clear at the top of the table with one game remaining, Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat heading into the second half of the season.

However, a top-flight fixture in January could further strengthen their title hopes, and FSG (Fenway Sports Group) could consider offering a slot in the final week of the window.

Liverpool considering midfield signing



according to Cottoffside reportLiverpool are one of the clubs that have ‘made a move’ for Bayern Munich midfielder, Joshua Kimmich. The German is yet to agree a new deal with Bayern, opening the door for other clubs to register interest in him.

The report adds that Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen on the 29-year-old. If he doesn’t agree to a new deal, teams could make a move on a potential free transfer or even consider paying a small fee for his arrival this month.

Kimmich has Has made 29 appearances for the German giants so far this seasonScored one goal and provided eight assists.

How Kimmich could become Liverpool’s answer to Rodri



Over the past few seasons, Liverpool have been looking to overhaul their midfield department, with players such as Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum all leaving the club.

To counter this, they have signed the likes of Alexis McAllister, Ryan Gravenberch and Szoboszlai, as well as Curtis Jones coming through the academy ranks.

Although this midfield group possesses a variety of skills, their defensive prowess, experience at the highest level and ability to dictate the pace of the game from deep areas can be lacking at times. This has often been a significant difference in recent years, as Manchester City have Rodri, who does all of these things at an extraordinary level.

So, could Kimmich be the Anfield outfit’s answer to the great Spaniard? let’s take a look.

Kimmich (24/25) vs Rodri (23/24) comparison Statistics (per 90 minutes) Kimmich rodri goals + assists 0.32 0.48 progressive caries 1.92 2.88 progressive pass 10.6 12.4 attempted to pass 113.0 114.7 pass completion % 89.0% 91.9% entering the final third 12.6 11.9 main road 2.42 1.63 tackle 1.62 2.10 interception 0.67 0.73 ball recovery 6.27 7.17 taken from data FBref

When comparing Kimmich to Rodri in 2023/24 when he was not injured, you can see how closely the German ranks in a number of metrics, which is no easy feat considering that it It was the campaign that earned Rodri the Ballon d’Or award.

The ability to have a high volume of passes in a game, complete them with efficiency, drive play forward and even add some threat with important passes, all while protecting the defense and in the central area of ​​the pitch. Taking the lead, makes them invaluable to them. Side.

Jose Mourinho has used Kimmich before”absolutely phenomenalLabeling the player as “German”IntelligentShowing his ability to play as both a right-back and defensive midfielder. This versatility could also be useful depending on the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation at the end of the season.

Kimmich will clearly bring that extra experience to the midfield, particularly helping Gravenberch and Jones, who can provide a box-to-box leg in the middle but can also use an arm over his shoulder, helping that midfield. The unit can be led.