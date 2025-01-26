Tottenham 1-2 Leicester: Match report and talk from Spurs’ second-half collapse

A two-goal burst in the opening five minutes of the second half from Leicester City condemned Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 home defeat on Sunday afternoon.
Spurs had taken a first-half lead through Richarlison but were punished for a heavy restart with a quick double from Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss.
The win for Leicester saw them climb out of the relegation zone, while Tottenham remain mired in the depths of 15th place, closer to the dotted line than the top half of the table.
How the game developed
Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League games against Leicester have averaged more goals than any other regularly played game in the competition’s history.
It wasn’t immediately obvious that the latest iteration of this duel would follow suit. A pair of porous rearguards gave each side plenty of room to charge forward, yet the ineptitude that permeated both hopelessly shapeless outfits had also infected the front lines. Son Heung-min hit the base of Leicester’s post inside the opening 20 minutes, but the Foxes were not without their own failed forays forward.
Richarlison broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark. Pedro Porro was given the freedom of the north Londoner to tap in a sumptuous cross, allowing the ball to linger before backing off and flicking a delivery into the hair of the Brazilian’s peroxide at the back post.
Tottenham Stadium was half-empty when Vardy fired Leicester 58 seconds after the restart. Many of the Spurs might as well have been queuing at Europe’s biggest bar. Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies made their way up the pitch but both failed to Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s low cross which Vardy collected over the line.
It was just three minutes before El Kanoush compounded Tottenham’s woes. Waltzing through a yawning gap that seemed to exist permanently on the edge of the Spurs box, the Leicester attacking midfielder nonchalantly smashed a low effort into the bottom corner via the base of the post.
Spurs, the third top scorers in the division, were uncharacteristically raw while chasing the game. Postecoglou could not be accused of passivity, rebuilding his midfield and forward line shortly after the drop, but an attack led by Sean through the middle did not force Jakub Stolarczyk into a meaningful save.
Tottenham’s 13th league defeat of the season, more than they had suffered during Postecoglou’s entire premiership, was greeted with angry boos from fans who had suffered until the final whistle.
Tottenham are almost in on the joke at this point. After giving Everton and Arsenal a much-needed break, Spurs handed Leicester their first top-flight win of the year after seven successive defeats.
While the same ‘Dr Tottenham’ jokes will be repeated, this was a new nadir for Postecoglou’s increasingly hapless outfit. The back line was as convincing as ever, the contrast of Pedro Porro’s reckless over-eagerness and the frozen fear of a leaden centre-back duo almost shocking. However, the weak second half performance from the front line was a new, completely unwelcome development.
Son’s switch from the middle didn’t let him stay on the wing, but somehow bringing him closer to goal ensured he would be more isolated. After 42 touches in his first 55 minutes out, Tottenham’s talismanic captain was restricted to just 11 (inconsequential) interactions with the ball over half an hour. None of them were attempts on goal.
The creativity so often provided by an injured James Maddison was conspicuously absent as Spurs managed just two shots on goal in the second half – not to worry Stolarczyk, who was able to celebrate not conceding many times for the first time. in his Premier League career.
The jubilant roar from the away goal to celebrate El Khannouss’ winner was drowned out by the aggressive boos from the rest of the ground. The seething crowd erupted into spontaneous chants of “We want Levi out!” several times throughout the second half.
Postecoglou’s tactical decisions were also hotly contested, Leicester’s time-wasting goalkeeper Stolarczyk became a pantomime villain and even the Spurs players were not spared an angry outburst in an increasingly toxic atmosphere. Porro’s insistence on shooting from the narrowest angle did not take long.
The Tottenham manager expressed his own frustration with the club’s hierarchy this week, claiming a lack of new arrivals in January would be “playing with fire”. Levy, as he has made clear during his two decades at the helm of Spurs, is not going to be fired. That luxury may not extend to Postecoglou for much longer.
“You get a bit of stick during the game,” smiled Vardy the last time he faced Tottenham. “As long as they can take it when I give it back, then it’s all good.” Spurs ultimately had bigger problems to worry about than the Premier League’s chief tormentor, who was having fun nonetheless.
After finally pulling Leicester level, Vardy followed up Tottenham’s failed dismissals with an error of his own before he was late to touch down, the evergreen veteran repeating his taunt from the opening game of the season, showing the Premier League badge on his sleeve his to remind everyone in north London of his personal achievements and their own failures.
Vardy’s signature streaks can distract from his remarkable longevity. The proud top-flight champion is just the fifth player aged 37 or over to directly contribute ten or more goals in a single Premier League season.
The last time Richarlison started a Premier League game for Tottenham, he lined out for a side in the top five of the division. Leading the line for a team that started Sunday in 15th place, the Brazilian marked his long-awaited return with a goal – his first in the top flight since May.
Richarlison’s return to fitness came as Postecoglou lost Dominic Solanke to a knee injury for around six weeks. The Tottenham manager was keen to play down expectations around the No 9 ahead of the game, warning: “He hasn’t played for a long time so he won’t be at his best but the reality is if he doesn’t change something he has to play ».
The former Everton forward was sharp enough to find space in Leicester’s airy backline, weaving between the shy duo of Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes to nod in from close range.
The decision to take Richarlison off within ten minutes of the restart was met with a roar of derision from a none too pleased crowd.