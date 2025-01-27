Tottenham are working to sign "Rough" Who saw a hat-trick

Along with removing the January transfer window and ignores the Dominic Solanke, Tottenham Hotasus is now allegedly working on a deal, which has already impressed his scouts.

Tottenham Transfer News



Lilyvites have welcomed just one fresh face as Antonin Kinsky so far this month, and it is a lack of activity that can quickly return to cut them into the second part of the season.

Ange postcoglou Last week, the standard is not far from the need for reinforcement of its side, telling reporters as a relay by the standard: “I have daily communication with Johann (Lang, Technical Director) especially and is trying everything she can probably seek help that we need.

“I don’t think I am telling anything other than clear and for me to come here and say anything else that it will be dissatisfied: This playing group needs help.”

Sitting in the depths of the lower half of the Premier League, rumors are thick and rapidly coming, as it is reinforcement that lillvites can turn into this month, including Ajax star Brian Bryan and now another attacker option.

According to the boot room, Tottenham is now working on a deal to sign Hamza Igman After scouts from this month’s Rangers, earlier this year, he was present to see the hat-trick forward score against Hibernian and then scored once more in a 3–0 win over Aberdeen.

With advancing your best form at the right time, the spurs can yet welcome an ideal solution for their attacker problems as Solan fights fitness in the coming weeks.

Connected Tottenhems are interested in “decisive” IC that are convinced to sign the arsenal He could fight his North London rivals …

With only one week until the transfer window slam is closed, although those in North London will have to work quickly if they want rangers to entice in the January sales and welcome very important fresh facials in the frontline of Postcoglu.

Tottenham should take a chance on “Rough Diamond” Igamain



While the Igman is still away from the finished product, there is no doubt that they have shown a lot of capacity in the Rangers – scoring 13 goals in all competitions that include their efforts against the spurs in the Europea League. It is still only 22 years old, the spars should play a gambling forward, which already showed what he can do in front of the spurs fans traveling first this season.

A lot of praise as a result of his form, Rangers Boss Philip Clement When asked about Igman, he told reporters, as was relayed by the Daily Mail: “I spoke with many people before bringing Hamza to the club.

This “rough diamond” is now more shiny than ever and can still steal the show in North London if the spurs carried out and sealed Igman’s signature before this month’s deadline.