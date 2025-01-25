Tottenham Hotspur Prediction vs Leicester – Premier League

Tottenham have entered.
Ange Postecoglou’s side are down to their bare bones and it took a mammoth effort to see off Germany’s 15th-best side in the Europa League on Thursday. A 3-2 win over Hoffenheim was Spurs’ third triumph since Christmas and they remain without a Premier League win since they beat Russell Martin’s Southampton in mid-December.
All teenagers Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall could do was retreat to the turf after Thursday night’s success at Tottenham Hotspur, it was made official, illustrating the exhaustion currently hovering over the Lilywhite Camp.
But they must go again. Leicester are a mess despite changing managers and are ripe for the taking this weekend. Here’s where Tottenham could line up when the Foxes come to town on Sunday.
GK: Antonin Kinsky – The January arrival is yet to feature in the Europa League and although Brandon Austin has acquitted himself well in his two appearances, Kinsky should return on Sunday.
RB: Pedro Porro – Teams continue to have success at Porro’s side, but the Spaniard is often overworked. It needs constant support. The former Sporting CP Full-back showed his worth on the ball early in Thursday’s win.
CB: Radu Dragusin – Cristian Romero is not yet ready to return to action, so Dragusin will continue his run in the team on Sunday. Jamie Vardy will imagine this duel.
CB: Ben Davies – Despite his experience at left-back, Davies has almost exclusively been used at the heart of Postecoglou’s defence.
LB: DJED Spence – Gray needs rest and the manager will be hoping the impressive Spence gets over his knock to feature against Leicester.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – There was some rust, but Bentancur provided plenty of industry at the base of Spurs’ midfield in midweek. With Yves Bissouma, Uruguay should get the nod again.
CM: Lucas Bergvall – Bergvall has quickly established himself as a fixture in the middle of the park and will look to continue his bright form this weekend.
CM: James Maddison – Tottenham have been desperate for Maddison to step up as he did in the opening 45 minutes on Thursday. The Englishman has enjoyed a productive season without being outstanding and Ange is demanding that Maddison take Sunday’s game by the scruff of the neck.
RW: Dejan Kulusevski – Kulusevski has been great this term but could do with the day off. However, with Spurs Schorce’s attacking options, Ange has no choice but to stick with the Swede down the right.
ST: Richarlison – The Brazilian got off to a good start against Hoffenheim and Tottenham will need six weeks for Richarlison, who have picked up fitness setbacks, while Dominic Solanke is sidelined.
LW: Son Heung-min There wasn’t much to show for the son’s average week, but it was his two goals, the second of which was a vintage strike, that separated the two teams. Moments will do at this point for Spurs.