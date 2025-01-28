Tottenham interacted to sign "very skilled" Ace with set for backing

Tottenham Hotsper has interacted to sign a “very efficient” player for under-fire coach Ang Postcoglu, there is a strict need of more squad depth between the Spider’s Dislikes 2024/2025 campaign with Australians.

Ange Postecoglou is facing Spider Chase outfield signing as a sack call



A full-time chorus of deaf boys around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, exposing the feeling of sinking around N17, a full-time form of its 2-1 necklace in Lecester City, a full-time deaf chorus around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday From.

Connected After interaction with Tottenham agents, January can seal the loan for £ 50 meters The spurs have discussed “very concrete” with the player’s camp.

Injuries have destroyed Tottenham’s squad at the point where they are close to an accused dogfite than competing for European qualification, the 15th in the Premier League table after losing four of their last four league matches. Reached place.

Tottenham’s next five premiere league fixtures date Brentford (far) 2 February Man United (Home) 16 February Ipswich Town (Home) 22 February Man city (house) 26 February Bornemouth (Home) 9 March

He has tasted the taste of defeat on 13 occasions in the top flight alone in this season, which is not quite good for the club of the Spider’s Caliber, and as a result there has been a serious pressure as the head coach about the position of Postcoglu.

Tottenham has seen Edin Tergic as a potential successor to Postcoglu (Teamtock), in some other rumored candidates such as Endi Irala of Bornmouth, the president of the incident see the company at the end of the Daniel Levi season.

However, for now, Postcoglu’s job in Tottenham is safe (Alsadier Gold)-Therefore attracts attention how they can support a 59-year-old man with a new signature before the deadline.

Tottenham can sign Tyler dialing on an initial January loan with the responsibility of purchasing for £ 50 million in this summer, according to the boot room, and Sky Germany’s Floorian Pletanberg reports that “very solid” spurs talks 18 years old Representative has happened to.

However, they are also planning for a longer period under Postcoglu, and lily can pre-order the midfielder Angel Gomes.

Tottenham interacted with Lily to sign Angel Gomes on free transfer



According to Telegraph and Reliable Journalist Matt law, Tottenham has talked about signing Gomes on a free transfer At the end of 2024/25, this heat with England International is out of the contract and free to agree on the pre-affiliation abroad.

The outlet and law claim is ready to support from the postocoglu spurs, and it is beyond the current campaign, with the gomps between the club’s top targets with the compartment of Southampton.

Former man United Gem received 10 assistance in 45 demonstrations in all competitions last season, and Gomes three different engine room roles for the form of a cam, traditional center-middle-middle and even a deep-furious number six Can also play in Homegron tick several boxes for 24 -year -old spurs, especially he can reach zero cost.

“Angel’s separate -we have found in the context of a player, who can play deeply but can play like ten,” Former interim England boss said Lee Carsley, Carsley said after announcing his squad last week, “He is very skilled, the way he can achieve the balls, the way he can control the games,” Carly announced his squad last week Said after doing. ,