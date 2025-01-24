Tottenham: Solanke out for six weeks as Spurs injuries

Tottenham will be without the striker Dominic Solanke for six weeks after suffering a knee injury to education, said director Ange Postecoglou.

Solanke lost the Europa League victory in Hoffenheim on Thursday night and participates in an extensive injury list.

The Spurs are without goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, in the center of Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven and Wingers Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner.

“Credit to all the lads. They should enjoy tonight because they put a huge effort.” 👏 The reaction after the ange 💬 match pic.twitter.com/DFHXKNK7H1 – Tottenham hotspur (@Spursory) January 23, 2025

A frightening route of a win in 10 league matches has seen Postcoglou in 15th in the Premier League.

“With Dom, the information is now around the six -week sign with him,” Postcoglou said.

“He had no surgery, but we are looking at about six weeks. It may be faster, but we will see.”

Spurs next hosting Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Solanke will lose the Carabao Cup semi-final meeting with Liverpool as well as many Premier League games.