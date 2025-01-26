Tottenham VS Leicester: Eleven, News News, the original teams were confirmed as Madison loses due to injury

Tottenham targets the first victory in seven Premier League matches when it hosts the second Leicester City on Sunday (2 pm GMT).

The Spurs have suffered three consecutive defeats in the league, losing 3-2 to Everton last Sunday after Arsenal’s away defeats and at home to Newcastle.

Leicester is in even worse form, lost the last seven championship games and last won out of the top of Southampton on October 19th.

101greatGoals.com covers you for the eleven, team news and confirmed initial teams for Tottenham vs Leicester.

Tottenham’s eleven against Leicester

James Madison scored Tottenham’s first goal as part of an influential appearance in his Europa League 3-2 victory in Hoffenheim on Thursday, but the playmaker is not on their mission for the foxes.

Coach Ange Postekoglou says he hopes the problem will keep Madison just outside for a game, because the midfielder is “a little painful”.

Forward Ricarlisson He has been making his first home appearance in the league for almost three months and starts for the first time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since February 2024.

The new transcript Antonin Kinsky returns to the goal and Pape Matar Sarr, who had doubts, begins. On the bench is his colleague Yves Bissouma, but Djed Spence is injured.

Destiny Udogie, Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero, midfielder Wilson Odobert and strikers Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner are included in the long list of Tottenham players.

Tottenham’s initial eleven: Kinsky, Pedro Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray, Sarr, Bergvall, Bentancur, Son, Kulusevski, Richarlison

SUBS: Austin, Reguilon, Bissouma, Ajayi, Olusesi, Min-Hyeok, Moore, Lankshear

Leicester’s eleven against Tottenham

Leicester is making an aggressive change to score a first goal in five home championship matches: Bobby de Cordova-Rid is in the place of Stefi Mavididis.

Full back This coil He is on the bench after his inclusion by Italian Parma for £ 3m on January 15th.

Goalkeeper Mantz Hermansen, defender Ricardo Pereira and midfielder Vilfred Dundy and Isahakou Fatau are among the absentees of their injuries.

Leicester’s initial eleven: Stolarczyk, Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen, Soumare, Winks, Cordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Ayew, Vardy

SUBS: Iversen, Coulibaly, Coady, Okoli, Skipp, Mcateer, Buonanotte, Mavididi, Daka