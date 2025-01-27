Tottenham’s attitude was revealed to dismiss Anz Postekoglou after Leicester’s defeat

Tottenham is alleged to be ready to stay with coach Anze Postekoglou despite the 13th defeat of the season by Leicester City on Sunday.
With just 24 points in the Premier League games, the Spurs are in the 15th place in the Premier League standings, after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester threatened with a relegation left only eight points above the fall zone.
Postekoglou accused the undoubtedly serious SPURS injury to the team’s matches, but acknowledged after the game that he may not be in charge until Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven is still healthy again.
In spite of increasing pressure on his shoulders, football. London He states that Postekoglou’s position remains safe at present, with Spurs officials accepting the pressure caused by the ongoing battle with injuries.
While many fans are frustrated with Postekoglou, the overwhelming feeling from Sunday’s fight was anger to President Daniel Levy, who has only recruited goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and 18-year-old Yang Min-Hyeok this month, despite perseverance Postcoglou’s that Spurs “play fire” if they fail to sign more players.
Postekoglou refused to criticize the Spurs Transfers Department, even reaching publicly defending them by insisting that they are trying to strengthen the team this winter.
This last report argues that Levy and the Spurs plan to obtain at least one new player before the end of the transfer period, although there is no mention of who could be this signature or even the position in which the Spurs focus their efforts.