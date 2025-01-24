"very quickly" £60m striker very keen to join Arsenal in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking for a new striker who can ease the pressure on Kai Havertz’s shoulders and provide the Gunners with that extra edge going forward.

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal striker plans for January



It’s absolutely no secret that Arsenal are actively working to find a solution to their lack of attacking options at the moment, with Bukayo Saka out until March with a hamstring injury and Gabriel Jesus out for the rest of 2024/2025. Have become.

According to some reports, Arsenal are also attempting a deal for Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nippon, but the Premier League title contenders’ main priority is to get through the door before the February 3 deadline.

“My opinion is clear – we have lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, so we lack goals, people and options in the front line, that is clear,” Said Arteta is signing a new forward at Arsenal,

Arsenal’s next five Premier League games date wolves (far) 25th January man city (home) 2 February Leicester City (away) 15 February West Ham (home) 22 February nottingham forest (away) 26 February

“If we can get the right player, we are actively looking at it, but any player – no, we need someone who will make us better and make an impact on the team, that’s clear in the period We have ideally lost them, we need some help because we were already small and we are even smaller still, but we have to do what is right for the club. yes.”

Benjamin Cesco, Victor Gyökeres, Victor Osimhen, Igor Jesus and Matheus Cunha are all currently being linked with a move to N5, but acquiring a prolific striker of high caliber will not be easy. Arsenal have used up all of their domestic loan places on Raheem Sterling and Neto, meaning they may have to pay a premium for Cunha.

rb leipzig director Marcel Schaeffer It appears he is determined not to let Cesco leave this month, making it difficult to complete a deal.

It is being said, Sesco’s deal apparently includes a release clauseSo according to some media sources neither move may be impossible.

Benjamin Cesco very keen to join Arsenal from RB Leipzig



According to GiveMeSport, they may not be facing that much trouble from the player’s side. Actually, GMS writes like this Cesco showing “deep interest” in joining ArsenalWhich has given Arteta’s side some optimism that a deal can be done for the Slovenia international after missing out on their signature last summer.

The 21-year-old, who is already on track to better his goal tally from last campaign, is apparently valued at around £60million – and Arsenal are considering an offer around that mark.

“Benjamin Sesko is one of the top young talents in the game and has immense potential to become a top player,” The former technical director of Leipzig said christopher wiwell,

“He has all the qualities to do that. He is extremely fast, he has a great jump and he is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who is mobile and technical despite his 1.95 m (6’4”) Is stronger than. “His abilities make him a special player with a special profile.”