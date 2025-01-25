‘We have to be better’ – Maresca Rues lost chances as Chelsea Fall in Man City

The leader of Chelsea Enzo Maresca admits that his side is in a difficult place, but he is sure his team can get out of their fall.

Blues fell to a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday night, with London falling into the sixth process.

It was the fifth loss of the campaign, the same amount as Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Brighton.

Noni Madueke put visitors ahead early after a mistake by Abdukodir Khusanov, but the hosts fought back, with goals by Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Maresca is reflected in the race, admitting that she was frustrated with lost chances.

He said: “The game started very well for us. We noted the first one and we could score the second goal two or three times. The game would have changed completely. We lost.

“The team was there, but in the last minutes I admitted for 1-1. The second goal changed the game. Robert is the first (to admit) that he knows he has to do better. You work hard every day (it’s the way to improve ).

“We make progress. We’re better than one or two months ago. These moments will make us better.

“We marked the first and we could note the second and then against this team and these players, the game is always open. He acknowledged at the end of the first half and then the second half was probably 50/50.

“When you admit at the end of the first semester and the best way is to avoid it. Probably for me, the game is different if we noted the second.

“We have to be better, but also play the way we play. We marked the first and we could note the second. If we could score it, the game could be very different for us.”

Maresca added that she knows that the city has quality players who can punish any opposition to the world.

And once again the defender goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after being caught in the land of man for the second city.

“They have players who at any time can change the game.

“In my opinion we are better than one to two months ago.

“Robert (Sanchez) is the first to know the mistake. I think the second goal has changed the mood.

“We’re in a moment – game after play is an opportunity for us to learn.”