In view of the International Hurdle that will be held later in the Cheltenham race at 15:00, one of the largest and best bet websites in the United Kingdom, Paddy Power, offers all the new customers who first record the opportunity to claim exclusively Performances of 30/1 in the Constitution hill to win the international obstacle! (…)
Source
Welcome to Paddy Power – Get 30/1 on Constitution Hill to win the international barrier
In view of the International Hurdle that will be held later in the Cheltenham race at 15:00, one of the largest and best bet websites in the United Kingdom, Paddy Power, offers all the new customers who first record the opportunity to claim exclusively Performances of 30/1 in the Constitution hill to win the international obstacle! (…)