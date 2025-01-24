West Ham United are set to part ways with technical director Tim Steidten after confirming the arrival of Kyle Macaulay as the club’s new head of recruitment.
Steidten has been largely responsible for West Ham’s transfer business since joining the club in July 2023, but has clashed with previous managers David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui.
The German was asked to stay out of the West Ham changing room towards the end of Moyes’ four-and-a-half-year tenure, while he left the club’s training ground towards the end of Lopetegui’s brief six-month spell as Head As Head As manager.
West Ham have invested heavily in their squad under Steidten’s watch, with the former Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen supremo initially brought in to help the club modernize their transfer approach.
Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug have all signed deals worth £25m, many of which Steidten has completed. Jean-Clair Todibo’s loan deal also contains a buyout clause of over £30m.
Various stores, incl The telegramreport that Steidten’s time is almost on the ground in London, with his access to some transfer data and inside information already reduced. West Ham have already lined up a replacement, hiring Macaulay as their head of recruitment to work alongside new manager Graham Potter.
The pair worked together during Potter’s stints in charge of Ostersunds, Swansea City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, in a working relationship that dates back to 2012.
“He’s been part of my staff for a number of years, he’s a good link between the club and the manager, so it’s easier for him to have certain conversations,” Potter told reporters of his arrival.
“I’m really happy with this appointment. He’s in charge of recruitment, thus providing the link between the coach – me – and the club. Great for me.”