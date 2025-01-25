West Ham looking to sign £20m Premier League ace Brobbey

West Ham United are now looking to sign a Premier League player alongside their move for Brian Brobbey, with the Hammers widely believed to be looking to reinforce their attacking options following Graham Potter. Are in serious talks on a deal.

West Ham in talks to sign Brian Brobbey on loan



On Friday morning, a piece in De Telegraaf shared news of West Ham’s “serious” attempt to sign Brobbey on loan with an obligation to buy.

Connected West Ham make “intelligent” £21m offer for Barcelona ace with January contact He could be useful to Graham Potter.

The Netherlands international has emerged as a top target for West Ham, despite previous reports that their most likely striker signing of the window was RB Leipzig ace Andre Silva (former staffer), but Potter’s side are also looking at options for the 29 Was- year.

“We continued our talks with Andre Silva over a loan move in the summer,” Club Insider East (via West Ham Way).

West Ham’s next five Premier League fixtures date Aston Villa (away) 26 January Chelsea (away) 3 February Brentford (home) 15 February Arsenal (Away) 22 February Leicester City (home) 27 February

“The loan deal will potentially have an option at the end of it to make the deal permanent. Talks will continue today but currently other options are also being considered. As I’ve been saying for some time, I think this is the easiest deal to get done, and one that we could choose as a temporary measure that could be a bargain. ,

One of those options in Brobbey is now actually being coveted by West Ham, with De Telegraph reporter Mike Verweij writing that the east Londoners have approached both the player and Ajax on loan with an obligation to buy outright. Offered to sign.

Fabrizio Romano West Ham have strong interest in signing Brobbey, claiming that Tottenham have dropped out of the running and Potter’s side are very keen to snap up the 22-year-old.

However, Brobbey is not their only potential January incoming signing, as West Ham want a new defender.

West Ham considering January deal for Adam Webster



According to Jack Rosser, formerly the Evening Standard’s reliable journalist, Brighton’s Adam Webster is now a target for the Irons at centre-back.

In fact, it is believed that West Ham are considering a January move for WebsterWho cost the seagull £20 million To sign from Bristol City. It remains to be seen what Fabian Herzeler’s side will demand for the Englishman, but he has just 18 months left on his deal.

Webster could be a solid replacement for Potter, having worked with the 30-year-old during their time together at the Amex, but it is worth noting that he has barely featured this season due to thigh problems.