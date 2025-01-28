When the Champions League took its new form at the beginning of the season, Manchester City was considered almost guaranteed qualifying in the 36 -team championship phase.
After all, who could believe that the European champions 2022/23 and today’s premiers of the Premier League will surpass Brest, Feyenoord and Celtic in the Epirus top competition?
Well, the miserable European campaign of the city has all been surprised and now they are sitting dangerously near to lose the knockout phase completely. The Cityzens are performed in 25th place on day 8, sat just outside the play-offs before their final meeting of the championship phase.
Supporters will strongly bite their nails from now to Wednesday’s European conflict, but the positive news is that the qualifications in the Play-off round remain in their hands.
Here is the way Mancheser City can qualify for the next phase of the Champions League.
The work is simple. If the city beat the Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium, they will secure their position in the play-offs, overcome the Belgian outfit and finish at least 24th.
However, as they are two points outside the Play-Off qualifications, a draw or defeat on Wednesday night will eliminate the side of the Pep Guardiola from the competition.
In any other season, the victory at the Club Brugge’s home – which only reached the knockout phase – once during the Champions League era – would be a fairly safe bet, but the frequent slides of the city at home and abroad This means that the nerves will be jangling around etihad.
The city has found at least some form in recent weeks, including the weekend victory over Chelsea, but their 4-2 defeat in Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last time highlights the ability to provoke.
The city’s record against Club Brugge would suggest that Wednesday may not prove enough of the banana skin that some predict. They treated the Belgians twice during the Champions League 2021/22 team, winning 5-1 in Brugge before an equally emphatic 4-1 victory at home.
None of the four players scored on the long Triumph – Cole Palmer, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez – is every lonely in the club, while Phil Foden is the only scorer from a home win in Sky Blue.
In eight past meetings with Belgian opposition, the city has lost only once. This defeat came to Standard Liege in 1978/79 UEFA Cup, when they were hit 2-0 on the road.