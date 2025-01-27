When does the January transfer window close? Key 2025 deadline dates and all you need to know

The January transfer window is now open, providing clubs with a final chance to make deals with other clubs.

After the summer window, attention is firmly on the mid-season market, with silverware-chasing clubs looking to bolster their bids and rivals lagging behind eager to bridge the gap.

While some big money moves have occurred before the start of the season, Premier League spending has seen a marked drop compared to previous years.

Until January, the only way clubs were able to bring in new talent was by signing free agents. But scouts and sports directors are now back in the market, with Manchester City making the most moves and spending the most money in the week before the window closes.

The reigning champions, who have been in their worst form under manager Pep Guardiola since the start of November, added Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for £33.5m, Palmeiras colleague Vitor Reis for £29.6m and forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m.

With more major deals sure to be on the way, here’s everything you need to know about the January transfer window, including key dates across Europe’s top leagues.

When does the January transfer window close?

Although start dates vary between leagues, most of Europe’s top leagues close their January transfer windows on the same day.

For clubs in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, the deadline to complete deals is Monday 3 February.

Interestingly, the Saudi Pro League, which extended its summer transfer deadline well beyond Europe, will close its winter window earlier, on January 30.

The Turkiye, however, will again keep their transfer window open longer than most European leagues.

Turkish clubs will have until February 11 to complete their signings, providing an opportunity for teams in other leagues to sell players after their own windows close.

When is transfer deadline day in the January window?

Deadline Day is February 3, when English and Scottish clubs must complete deals by 11:00 GMT.

A negotiation sheet can also be used after 21:00 on the day, giving clubs that confirm there is an additional agreement to submit the remaining documentation.

As long as the agreement sheet is fully completed, clubs can take until 1am to submit the full paperwork. International transfers must still meet the midnight FIFA transfer matching system deadline.

When is the January transfer window open?

For Premier League and FA clubs, the January 2025 transfer window opened in the New Year.

Several other major leagues also started their winter window on January 1, including the Scottish Premiership, France’s Ligue 1, Germany’s Bundesliga and the Saudi Pro League.

However, Spain’s La Liga and Spain’s Serie A started their winter operations a day later on January 2.

Other leagues had even later opening dates, with Belgium opening on January 7 and Turkey on January 13.

Meanwhile, five European countries – Albania, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece and Kosovo – have a window that lasts the entire month of January, opening on January 1 and closing on January 31.

In the United States, the Major league football transfer window It starts on January 31st. Unlike Europe, this serves as the league’s main transfer window, which runs until April 23, since the MLS season runs through the summer.

Winter transfer windows in February and beyond

In some countries, the winter transport window extends well into February, or even later.

Russia operates from January 23rd to February 20th, while Poland routes from January 23rd to February 22nd.

The Czech Republic closely mirrors Poland, running between 26 January to 22 February, with Ukraine running between 27 January and 11 March.

These extended windows allow clubs in these nations extra time to make mid-season changes to their squads.

Can players be signed after the transfer deadline?

Premier League clubs can still announce signings, but those players will not register to play until the window reopens.

Clubs can only add players outside transfer windows who are free agents and if they have space in their 25-man squad.

This means there is usually little movement when the window closes, with four months to wait until the window opens again.

Players can be released from Premier League Clubs at any time, but the usual rule is that they cannot sign for another club outside the market.