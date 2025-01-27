The strict requirement for the goalkeeper of Chelsea’s new first choice became even more clear in the weekend when Robert Sanchez made another hawler against Manchester City.

In an attempt to collect a long pass from the city’s keeper Ederson for the Erling Handle, Spaniel found himself in the No Mans Land, allowing Hanland to bend the ball into an empty mesh and rob it.

The error was his fifth directly for a target in this season – The highest total in the premiere league,

Speaking after the city’s game, Chelsea’s boss Enzo Marska insisted Despite the tendency of the mold for errors, he rely on the 27 -year -old among the sticks.

“We definitely rely on Robert,” MARESCA said. “He fully knows that he is making mistakes in this moment. We trust Robert. We have a whole week and we will see the response to the next game.

“Robert, of course, fully knows that they have to do better,” he said. “He knows completely. This is like this in this moment. The good thing is that he is the first one, knowing that he has to do better.”

Interestingly, before the game, Marska said that when he rely on Sanchez, he may not be needed for a long time.

Asked whether Sanchez could be the number 1 of Chelsea for many years to come, Marska said: “There is no doubt for this season? But then in the future, we do not know. It only about Robert I do not even know about me?

So come to the end of the season, who can bring to change Chelsea Sanchez? Here, we have outlined seven potential replacement for Spaniard.

1



Gregor Cobel





Borusia dortmund



Gregor Cobel has been one of the standout goals of German football since joining Borusia Dortmund in 2021, Put 46 clean sheets in 142 games for BVBLast season, 7 of 27 Bundesaliga matches include 7 of 7.

Although he is struggling a little more the word, it appears to be a reflection of the bad look of Dortmund as a team – leading to sacking Noori Sahin – compared to his personal performance.

Cobel Lack of impressive data and errors Last season made him an ideal candidate for Chelsea. His experience in European competitions will also be an important property.

2



Jordeze Petrovic





Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)



Chelsea’s first choice for the previous season under Djordje Petrovic Mauricio Pochettino was Keeper, but when MARESCA took over in summer, it was considered as surplus for needs.

Now on a loan with Sister Club Strasbourg, it would be easy for Chelsey to bring it back to his will, and it would definitely be a quick improvement for a problem status.

The 25 -year -old has impressed in Lig 1 and was recently Strasburg’s head coach Liam Rosenier described as “world class”,

“We have seen heavy progress from Petro,” Rosenier said about Serb. “He is a world -class goalkeeper. We see it every day and it is still paying today.”

3



Diaogo costa





Porto



Diogo Costa has been one of the most stable hands in Europe over the last few years 77 clean sheets in 181 games For Porto, this season includes 11 in 19 league games.

However, this was his remarkable performance in the previous summer European Championships that actually captured global attention. In a clash of Portugal’s final -16 against Slovenia, Costa created history by saving all three of the opposition in the shootout -an achievement ever before completion in the history of 66 years of the tournament.

After that heroic performance, Chelsea allegedly approached Costa During the summer transfer window, but the 25 -year -old was eventually in Porto. At the end of 2024, Catfofcide reports that the blues remained He is interested in Costa, but that Porto is expected to demand a fee of £ 59 million for their star goalkeeper.

4



Mads Harmansen





Leester city



According to reports, MARESCA Wanted to sign Lesser City Shot-Stoper Mads Harmansen In summer, but instead, Philip Jorgenseen was signed from Villarial.

Harmansen Italian’s first choice was the keeper during his promotion winning season at King Power Stadium, which kept 13 clean sheets in 44 sports.

MARESCA is considered a fan of Dane’s ability to play from behind, something that Sanchez has struggled to do the word.

Teamtock reported in November that Lessesters want £ 35M for their current number 1.

5



Keepa arizablaga





Bornmouth (on loan from Chelsea)



Kepa Arizbalaga remains on Chelsea’s books, but the world’s most expensive goalkeeper is currently on debt in Bornemouth, where he has played an important role for the word for Endoni Irala’s side.

Spaniard has started 16 out of Cherry’s 23 Premier League Games this season, which holds five clean sheets. 76.3% shots that he has faced (According to FBREF) – which is the second best record in the division, with irony.

However, return to Stamford Bridge for Cepa (What he wants) It makes sense on paper, makes their records in West London for poor reading.

In his second season with Chelsea in 2019/20, former Athletic Bilbao Star recorded The worst savings percentage of any goalkeeper in Premier LeaguePreventing only 54.5% shots.

Great if the Bornmouth version of Chelsea Keepa can be returned. If they get their old version back, less.

6



Philip Jorgensen





Chelsey



Summer Summer Signed by Chelsey, Philip Jorgensen has so far made a significant impact in the Premier League, but has shown a promise in cup competitions, keeping five clean sheets in 11 matches.

He also makes a claim Powerful impressive percentage80% of the shots he faced in the Premier League has been stopped, while according to the FBREF, he has saved 83.9% in the conference league.

At just 22 years of age, Jorgenseen could provide a long -term solution for Chelsea in the goal, and clearly had the ability to grow in a top level goalkeeper.

However, to do this, Marska needs to give a chance in the league instead of a stick with Sanchez despite its constant errors. By doing this, there will be no doubt that the young man will be disappointed and potentially in his confidence.

7



Kilir Keeller





Liverpool



Earlier this year, Komhin Kelher of Liverpool expressed his desire to leave the Enfield, stating that he wanted “Go and be a number one and play the week a week,”,

When he is called, he is affected, 26 -year -old Elison has never been able to displace Liverpool as a regular number 1. In August, Reds also fulfilled the £ 30 million signature of Valencia keeper Georgie Mamdashivili, which would move to Mercesticide next year.

Kelher kept seven clean sheets in 14 matches for Liverpool this season and looked at the house towards the top premiere league.