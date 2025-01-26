“Who knows?” – Ange Postecoglou admits uncertainty over Tottenham’s future after Leicester defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou admitted he is fighting for his job after a shock 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Leicester City.
Spurs took the lead on the day through Richarlison but slumped in the second half as they slumped to their 13th defeat in 23 games this season. Postecoglou’s side are now 15th in the table, just eight points off the relegation zone.
Postecoglou has repeatedly pointed to Spurs’ serious injury issues as an explanation for their struggles this season, but after their latest defeat, he admitted he cannot be held responsible once all his stars are available.
“Who knows?” said postecoglou when asked if he would still be in charge in two weeks. “I think there’s probably a fair portion that will say no.
“When you are a manager of a football club, you can be very vulnerable and isolated. I don’t feel that. I feel that this group of players, not me, give everything for the club. I have a group of staff that are really committed.
“I can see even in training when the guys coming back are going to give everyone a lift. As I keep telling the players, there’s a fantastic opportunity this season for him to really make an impact and I know he can.
The full-time whistle was met with a chorus of boos from supporters, many of whom aimed their frustrations at chairman Daniel Levy during the game.
“Definitely something I wanted to try and do when I took on this role is to try and unify the club and create an environment here where we’re all focused on one thing,” Postecoglou said of the anti-deserving scissors. “Obviously it hasn’t been overcome that way.
“It’s understandable, as you said, the fans are not happy with our current situation. It’s difficult to navigate because we need them now, especially at home to create an atmosphere.
“It wasn’t long ago that we played Liverpool here and it was a great night. Everything about this club and I think that’s something that should be recognized by everyone.”