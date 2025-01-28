Why every Champions League game starts at the same time on match day 8

132 matches after the start of the phase of the championship of Europe’s primary competition Champions League The luminaires are on us.
All 36 clubs are in action on Wednesday night, as an exciting conclusion is organized, with a whole series of competitors still uncertain about their degrees. Whether it is the battle for the top eight or the race to avoid elimination, an abundance of high conflict profile will keep supporters who have fun.
Those who wish to watch as much action as possible will have a hard mission in their hands, they definitely need multiple screens to keep up -to -date with drama, as well as the 18 lamps on the day of the 8th race that will start at the same time.
But why do all European battles on Wednesday start at the same time?
UEFA’s decision to organize all 18 races at the same time to ensure that the athletic integrity of the competition is confirmed. With all groups starting at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday 29 JanuaryThis means that there is nothing with something that competes will be sure of their fate until all the matches are completed.
This decision is to ensure that all sides take their final dependence seriously and that no club has an unfair advantage in their last meeting.
Even in the old form of the competition, the final matches within a single team during the team will start at the same time to secure justice. It is a decision that is also taken on the last day of the season in most championships.
Matchday 8 lamps
Aston Villa vs Celtic
Barcelona vs Atalanta
Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague
Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava
Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Brest vs Real Madrid
Dinamo zagreb vs ac Milan
Girona vs arsenal
Inter vs monaco
Juventus vs. Benfica
Lilies vs fenoids
Manchester City vs Club Brugge
PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool
Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid
Sports cp vs bologna
Sturm graz vs rb leipzig
Stuttgart against Paris St. High School
Young boys vs. Red Star Belgrade
There are several teams that have nothing to play for Matchday 8, with RB Leipzig, Girona, Bologna and Salzburg all eliminated. They are unable to secure a top 24 finish that will see them reach the play-offs at least.
Liverpool and Barcelona They are sure of their places in the last 16 – bypassing the Knockout Play -of round round with a top eight finish – but both can still finish the top of the table. Reds only need one tie against PSV to ensure that the first place remains their own.
Arsenal and Entomb are more or less confident that the last 16 will arrive, but are not officially guaranteed while the sympathetic Bayern Munich; Real Madrid; Borussia dortmund; Aston Villa and Milan Everything is going to do the play-offs at least.
European Manchester City and Paris Gymnasium Giants are among the teams who are still fighting for their development phase.
Champions League qualifications
Club
Last 16
Barcelona, Liverpool
Last 16 or Play-Offs
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Brest, Celtic, Feyenoord, Inter, Juventus, Lille, Milan, Monaco, Real Madrid
Eliminated
Bologna, Girona, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, Prague Sparta, Sturm Graz, young boys