Joao Felix stayed out of Chelsea’s mission to face Manchester City on Saturday after being given time away from the club after family mourning.
Chelsea goes to Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon to make a real statement in the match for the first four League. Blue is currently in fourth place, two points above the reviving hosts.
Should face City without Felix As The Telegraph ‘small Matt Lo reports that the aggressive midfielder received a compassionate leave after a family mourning.
Felix’s absence is not about continuing speculation about his future at Stamford Bridge. Milan is among the teams chasing Felix’s signature, but Blue Enso Maresa’s boss confirmed his desire to keep the 25 -year -old.
“Certainly, Joao is a Chelsea player,” Mareka told a press conference before the match.
“The problem, unfortunately, for Joao and Christo (Nkunku), the coach plays most games with an aggressive huff and this is Cole Palmer. We decided to play with an aggressive tackle in most games. So that’s the reason For which Joao and Christo find it difficult to win minutes – not for different reasons why they are both fantastic players, fantastic kids who work well.
“The reason is only because most of the games I decide to play with an aggressive medium in terms of balance. That is why.”