Why Meghan Markle could create the royal family’s worst nightmare about Prince Harry

prince harry And meghan markle has once again found itself under scrutiny, this time due to an important Vanity Fair Cover story titled “American Hustle”. This article delays his life by five years after he stepped back from royal duties, which is claimed to be This is what it’s reportedly like to work for the coupleThis is not the first time Vanity Fair has caused controversy about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as a The previous cover story also raised concerns within royal circles.

Back in 2017, Meghan appeared on the cover of the magazine to celebrate her role in the TV series SuitThe headline, “She’s just wild about Harry,” accompanied a glamorous photo of the actress, Reasons for uneasiness at Buckingham PalaceAt the time, Meghan openly discussed her relationship with Harry, confirming, “We are in love.” However, this clarity reportedly left royal insiders worried.

Meghan Markle’s heartbreaking message after media harassmenttiktok

According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, a palace source “recounted” the situation.A punch to the solar plexus“Explaining that such interviews were not customary before official engagement announcements,” the source said. Kate Middleton and Princess Diana This protocol was followed, with the interview “Carefully arranged by royal officials under strict guidelines“The article led some to speculate that Meghan might Taking advantage of his relationship for publicity.

Interestingly, Meghan herself was reportedly unhappy with how the 2017 piece turned out. In Valentine Low’s book Courtiers, it is revealed that Meghan “detested” the article, disliking both the photographs and the tone, Which he focused too much on Harry and had a negative slant.

Meghan’s influence on Harry explored

The latest Vanity Fair story continues this important narrative, suggesting that Harry may have underestimated the consequences of his memoir Excessive On family relationships. It also claims that Meghan has Steps taken to “re-parent” Harry And notes the couple’s apparent struggles to solidify ideas for their Netflix and Spotify projects.

The claims come after months of concerns about his media ventures, including Meghan’s Netflix show was potentially canceled before its release.

Adding to the drama, Meghan was reportedly given an unkind nickname by Spotify coworkers—a detail she was unaware of. Despite such allegations, some of her staffers have defended Meghan to Us Weekly, countering claims that she is difficult to work with. While criticism persists, proponents argue that public perception does not always align with reality.