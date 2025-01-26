Wolves are now working on signing another new defender for Pereira after Egbadou

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign another new defender during the remainder of this transfer window, according to a new report.

Wolves suffered four consecutive defeats



Vitor Pereira’s side suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal. The Midlands side took the lead early on as Miles Lewis-Skelley received a red card, but that advantage vanished in the 70th minute as Joao Gomes also received a red card, and then four minutes later Arsenal scored. Which came forward. Riccardo Calafiori scores the winning goal.

Wolves have now lost their last four Premier League games to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal. However, despite the defeat to Arsenal, Perera was not too disappointed with his team’s performancePereira said after the game: “At the end of the game, I tell you that we missed a big chance to win this match because we play a very good game. In my opinion, we played a very good game.

“Tactics, commitment, energy, we did everything to win the game. What (we) missed was scoring a goal. We had two chances before they scored; we had two clear chances to score the first goal. “After the yellow card, Joao, he scored a goal, and we didn’t.”

It has been a quiet transfer window so far for the Old Gold, as they have only brought in one new signing, despite the fact that they have been sitting bottom of the table for most of the season. Defender Emmanuel Egbadou joined Wolves ahead of Stade de Reims in this transfer window, and it will be expected that Pereira will look to add to that signing after the defeat to the Gunners.

Wolves are working on signing another new defender for Pereira



In fact, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Premier League side are working on another transfer, Wolves are looking to sign a new defender before the transfer window closes On 3 February.

The report claims that despite Agbadou’s arrival, Perera is keen to further strengthen his backline this month. It is perhaps no surprise that signing a new defender is top of Wolves’ agenda, as they have conceded the second-most goals in the league, with only bottom side Southampton conceding more.

Wolves currently have Totti, Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupeau, Craig Dawson and of course, Agbadou as their centre-back options. However, Mosquera is currently out with injury, and it looks like Pereira is keen to add more competition to the center of his defence, as he still has a lot of work to do to keep his team above that dotted line .

It is unclear whether the signing of another defender will be via a loan switch or a permanent move, but either way, Pereira clearly considers it necessary, as while he has made 32 appearances, he has also conceded 52 goals.