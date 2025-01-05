Relax, revive, refresh: 30 of the best spa hotels and retreats in Europe

Naturhotel Forsthofgut, Austria

Why go? A 400-year-old farm reimagined as a family-friendly spa resort, with traditional Austrian saunas and steam, a Japanese Onsen, and kids’ pool with a 70-metre slide. Holistic “waldyurveda” treatments pair an Indian ethos with Alpine products, with outdoor massages taken in a clearing in the forest.

Must try Forest & Meadow massage.

Doubles from £192 B&B, forsthofgut.at

San Montano, Ischia, Italy

Why go? A stunning hilltop resort on the volcanic island of Ischia, San Montano has seven acres of lush Mediterranean gardens, and panoramic views across the Bay of Naples. Many of the outdoor hot and cold pools in the spa are fed by the island’s famous thermal waters and others by saltwater. The wet spa combines a Kneipp pool, Finnish sauna and Turkish hammam. The extensive treatment menu ranges from anti-ageing facials to classic thermal treatments – some of them medical – using the warm volcanic mud and water. For post-massage lazing around, there’s a glorious stretch of private beach just down the hill. If you can tear yourself away, visit the small public beach of Sorgeto where vents of hot spring water bubble up from the sea floor.

Must try San Montano mineralising mud treatment.

Doubles from £288 B&B; sanmontano.com

Spa Hotel Thermal, Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

Why go? Home to the largest concentration of mineral springs in the world, Karlovy is a picturesque old town with historic colonnades. The hotel offers dozens of ways to take the waters, from carbon dioxide and herbal baths to hydroxeur massages, using powerful water jets, and specialist breaks including weight loss and medical treatments.

Must try Herbaden spa bath.

Doubles from £131 B&B; thermal.cz

Terme di Saturnia, Tuscany, Italy

Why go? In the heart of the Maremma region, this historic hotel is located on a thermal spring dating back to the Etruscan era. The water temperature in the four outdoor pools is a steady 37.5C all year, with the adjoining Spa Park (stretching for 20,000 sq m) offering everything from bespoke medical treatment programmes to massages, yoga and Pilates.

Must try TDS body mud relaxing massage.

Doubles £339 B&B; termedisaturnia.it

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, County Cork, Ireland

Why Go? Overlooking the blustery Atlantic, Inchydoney combines thalassotherapy treatments, a stunning seawater pool and restorative walks across the sands. Most rooms have lovely sea views, fresh seafood is the star in both restaurants, and the charming town of Clonakilty is close by.

Must try The Botanical Ritual, combining marine salt body exfoliation, algae wrap and mini facial.

Doubles from £204 B&B; inchydoneyisland.com

Exe Estepona Thalassa & Spa, Malaga, Spain

Why go? Chic, but affordable, this adults-only hotel combines slick, unfussy rooms with a palm-dotted pool area, but the big draw is the Elya Spa. Alongside a wide treatment menu, the Seawater Circuit combines Finnish sauna, hammam and air-water beds with an active pool with 20 jet stations.

Must try Body peel with intense hydration.

Doubles from £81 B&B; eurostarshotels.co.uk

Finn Lough, County Fermanagh, Ireland

Why go? Sleep in a bubble dome, a lakeside villa or a suite designed in local wood and stone, with reclaimed materials and upcycled pieces dotted through the rooms and restaurant. The Shoreline Spa has private hot tubs by the water’s edge and treatments can be paired with wild swimming in the lake.

Must try The Elements Trail spa.

Doubles from £185 B&B, finnlough.com

Rogner Bad Blumau, Austria

Why go? One of Europe’s most extraordinary hotels, Blumau is a living art gallery, designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser, with gold, bulb-shaped domes atop curved, white buildings with primary-coloured windows and doors. Outside, two thermal pools billow steam, while the spa offers ayurvedic treatments and detox therapies. A one-off.

Must try The coconut, rose and lavender body scrub.

Doubles from £241 B&B, blumau.com

Sunrose 7, Slovenia

Why go? A restorative retreat since 1890, Sunrose is set on the shores of Lake Bohinj with dramatic views of the Julian Alps. The small spa channels seven of Slovenia’s natural elements into the Kneipp and Pearl Bath therapies, Finnish Sauna and sound therapy rooms, which must be reserved in advance. A wider choice of treatments is available at the Aquapark & Wellness Bohinj, across the road.

Must try Two-hour private spa, for two.

Doubles from £122 B&B, sunrose7.com

Almar Jesolo, Veneto, Italy

Why go? Mix trips to Venice with sunny afternoons on Lido di Jesolo’s long, sandy beach and restorative treatments at the Almablu Spa. Personalised yoga, Pilates and breathing programmes can be designed, with ice room treatments and private couples’ spa experiences.

Must try Sunset Reflection ritual, including hamam, massage and body treatment.

Doubles from £156 B&B, almarjesolo.com

Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa, Lake District, UK

Why go? A Grand Dame hotel with a glittering history, Armathwaite stands on Bassenthwaite Lake, with 46 chintz-free, country house bedrooms. The standalone spa is one of the best in the region, with a 16m infinity pool, tranquil gardens and a thermal sequencing suite of pulsating rain showers, amethyst-crystal steam room, and saunas. Lunches can be taken in the Spa Lounge, with a feature fireplace for colder days.

Must try Organic lavender and seaweed sugar glow scrub.

Doubles £253 B&B, armathwaite-hall.com

Eynsham Baths at Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire, UK

Why go? “This is not a spa,” staff say earnestly. Which is half true – this is a spa, with treatments based on ancient healing rituals, but it is very much more than a spa, too. It’s a dreamlike marble reimagining of the thermae of Imperial Rome within a sprawling forest. There’s a “circuit” of five thermal pools, a private candlelit hammam, an outdoor marble pool that hosts Wim Hof breathwork sessions, and a secluded grotto which opens, in the evening, on to a compact cocktail bar.

Must try The thermal journey ending in a hay-scented sauna.

Day pass £95; estellemanor.com

Masqi, Alicante, Spain

Why go? Whether you’re looking to detox, transform your health or just have a few reflective days, Masqi, a restored 19th-century farmhouse, has the programme to suit. Daily-changing menus in the rustic restaurant, yoga and activity classes, plus a tranquil pool, combine with rustic-chic bedrooms for a blissful retreat.

Must try Shirodhara ayurvedic massage.

Doubles from £310 full-board; masqi.es

Cottonmill Club Spa at Sopwell House, St Albans, UK

Why go? The Club at Cottonmill is a bells-and-whistles spa for Club Spa Day or Club Spa Break visitors and members. Split over several floors, this is a high-end, luxury restorative oasis with indoor and outdoor massage therapy pools, an indoor lap pool, several saunas, including a panoramic one overlooking the gardens, botanical and salt steam rooms and a deep relaxation room. For an added pick-me-up, order cocktails or juices from your lounger. You can have lunch in your robe at the Brasserie (buffet salad recommended) or dress for lunch in the bright conservatory. Come evening, indulge in sharpeners at the Octagon Bar followed by succulent sharing platters at Omboo, Sopwell’s delicious Asian restaurant (the miso-glazed black cod is a must).

Must try The Upper Body Bliss treatment, a rejuvenating 60-minute specialist face, head and body massage using traditional healing techniques, including rhythmic touch and including facial cleansing and head massage.

Doubles from £259 B&B; sopwellhouse.co.uk

Galo Resort, Madeira

Why go? Choose from two different hotels, the sports-focused Galosol or the adults-only Galomar, at this clifftop resort, with both giving access to the natural seawater lido and the Ashoka Spa. Ayurvedic treatments are a strong focus, along with a trio of saunas – infra-red, bio, and Finnish.

Must try Sesame and honey body scrub.

Doubles from £181 B&B, galoresort.com

Fall in to Yoga Retreat, Ockenden Manor, Sussex, UK

Why go? Local yogi Meg Thompson leads a mix of energising morning flows and tranquil candle-lit meditation in this contemporary spa, which shares nine acres of grounds with the separate Elizabethan manor hotel. Between classes there is full access to the spa, a ramble through the bucolic countryside to the Bolney Estate for a glass of sparkling Sussex wine and sumptuous meals by award-winning chef Stephen Crane.

Must try After savasana, extend your yogic glow further with a dip in the heated outdoor pool.

A two-day Fall in to Yoga retreat with one night accommodation from £499 per person or £879 based on two people sharing a room, hshotels.co.uk

Temple Spa, The Athenaeum, London

Why go? Tucked away beneath the bustle of this elegant Mayfair hotel, the spa is compact – two treatment rooms, hot tub, sauna and steam – but offers a range of facials, massages and wraps using Temple Spa products, delivered by outstanding therapists. Spa days include lunch or a deluxe afternoon tea at 116 Restaurant, with therapies taken in a double treatment room, ideal for couples or a friends’ treat, and prosecco and cake can be enjoyed by the hot tub.

Must try The Rocks of the Mediterranean hot stone massage, or the All About the Glow facial.

Spa day from £220 for two; athenaeumhotel.com

Caracalla Spa, Baden Baden, Germany

Why go? To soak in the 8,000 litres of thermal water that bubble up each day, filling the indoor and outdoor pools with water from 32-38C. The brine inhalation room, hot and cold water grotto and spectacular forest scenery combine to create a naturally detoxifying day.

Must try Bamboo full-body massage.

All-day pass £30pp; caracalla.eu

Kozmo Hotel Suites and Spa, Budapest, Hungary

Why go? To stay in a slice of Budapest history right in the heart of the city. This telecommunications centre built in 1918 was meticulously renovated and converted three years ago into a gorgeous spa hotel. Everywhere you look are details of its early 20th-century design legacy – the grand staircase with its art nouveau iron work and tiling could be straight out of Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. Amazing value, its stylish rooms with marble bathrooms, high ceilings and parquet floors, also have mouthwatering buffet breakfasts included in the price. The Valmont Spa is a slice of cosmetic heaven with a sleek subterranean pool, sauna, gym and relaxation area. Choose from Adrienne Feller treatments, using traditional Hungarian oils and flower extracts and Valmont therapies, based around cutting-edge Swiss cellular technology. For ultimate relaxation, complete with a dry martini in their ultra chic hotel bar.

Must try Hungarian Spring Dewdrop back massage.

Doubles from £220, room-only; slh.com

The Varsity Hotel & Spa, Cambridge, UK

Why go? To enjoy a wonderful retreat in the heart of the city. The hotel looks across to Magdalene College while King’s, Trinity and St John’s are a few moments away. The rooms are cosy and chic, and eating on their rooftop terrace is a delight with pretty views over the colleges. There’s a tasty menu of brasserie food, including mushroom risotto, grilled prawns and fishcakes. To sweat it off, head for the spa with a gym, steam room, sauna and groovy hot tub where you can look out at the River Cam, up to your neck in bubbles, behind one-way tinted glass. Elemis therapies can be booked alongside Aveda hair treatments, manicures and pedicures.

Must try Elemis Biotec facial.

Doubles from £176, including access to gym and spa; thevarsityhotel.co.uk

Nobu Spa, Nobu Shoreditch, London

Why go? Serene and relaxing, with the Japanese ethos of Shiawase (contentment and joy) threaded through the spa décor and treatment menu, Nobu offers bespoke massage therapies and indulgent body wraps, with consultations before treatments begin. Alongside the Technogym facility, there are separate men’s and women’s saunas and couples treatment rooms.

Must try Ho-leaf and rosemary Muscle Melt massage.

Spa day prices from £110, including use of the sauna; nobuhotels.com

Monument, Athens

Why go? Hidden in the Psyrri neighbourhood, this 19th-century mansion opened in 2023. Intricately restored into a chic, intimate bolthole, the nine spacious rooms come with vast windows, high ceilings and typically Athenian views. The hammam and sauna in the elegant basement spa can be booked for exclusive use (complimentary for guests), with face and body treatments also available.

Must try Deep tissue massage using locally sourced almond oil.

Doubles from £225 B&B; monumenthotelathens.com

Gran Hotel Nagari, Vigo, Spain

Why go? In the heart of Vigo, this elegant, historic building houses the Alameda XXI restaurant, offering classic Spanish dishes, 72 stylish bedrooms and the Asian-style Nagari spa. The treatment menu combines ayurvedic, Japanese shiatsu and Chinese bamboo cane therapies, with a rooftop hot tub and comprehensive personal training centre.

Must try Antioxidant wine wrap.

Doubles £120 B&B; granhotelnagari.com

Buxton Crescent Hotel, Peak District, UK

Why go? The imposing Georgian terrace, beautifully restored Victorian baths and warm thermal waters have propelled Buxton back to one of the UK’s premier spa destinations. Soak in the rooftop pool, indulge in afternoon tea and let the thermal circuit ease away everyday stress.

Must try Signature Wave Balance on the Water Couch.

Doubles from £160 B&B; ensanahotels.com

Urso Hotel & Spa, Madrid

Why go? Housed in a graceful, neo-classical building, the Urso flies under the radar with rooms that ooze pared-down luxury and a cocoon-like spa. The plunge pool and hammam are the perfect antidote to a day’s sightseeing, while the Conservatory restaurant is a great spot for a relaxed dinner.

Must try The Cure, a detoxifying and stimulating facial.

Doubles from £247 room-only; hotelurso.com

Bovey Castle, Devon, UK

Why go? Nature and nurture combine at the Elan Spa, where everything, from soaking in the pool to snoozing in the relaxation room, comes with glorious countryside views. BeautyLab London massages, menopause and pregnancy therapies and treatments for men combine with guided yoga classes and walks across Dartmoor for a peaceful retreat in a magnificent country house hotel. In the evening, don’t miss the superb Great Western Grill which has reopened after an extensive refurb under head chef Mark Budd.

Must try Glycolic back treatment.

Doubles from £191 room-only; boveycastle.com

Careys Manor Hotel & Spa, Brockenhurst, Hampshire, UK

Why go? Carey’s Thai-inspired spa in the New Forest sits along three restaurants offering Thai, French or seasonal dining, with forest and heath walks from the door. Spa packages include a choice of treatment and full use of the extensive SenSpa hydrotherapy suite, which includes a hydro pool, herbal sauna, experience shower, laconium and tepidarium. Try the Unplugged Detox Spa Break, which comes with an amnesty box for mobiles and a gift pack of body and mindfulness goodies.

Must try The bespoke Eminence prescriptive facial, a Hungarian treatment that includes face and decolletage massage.

Doubles from £195 B&B; careysmanor.com

Paros Agnanti Resort & Spa, Greece

Why go? With sweeping views, traditional whitewashed churches, and rugged island terrain, Agnanti – meaning “view” in Greek – lives up to its name. The Olivia spa offers an impressive array of treatments using local ingredients, and complimentary exercise classes at the outdoor gym. After a cleansing stint in the steam room, cool off in the cold plunge pool or ice fountain, or dive into the clear turquoise waters on the beach.

Must try Olive and herbs facial hydration.

Doubles from £150 B&B; parosagnanti.gr

Adler Spa Resort Dolomiti, Italy

Why go? A true wellness oasis, the strikingly modern Adler combines contemporary design with pristine gardens, outdoor pools and a raft of spa therapies, from bespoke medical programmes to facials and massages. Guided sports and activities make the most of the stunning natural landscape.

Must try Private spa Tyrol, for two – a mix of treatments in a traditional Tyrolean stube.

Doubles from £375 halfboard; adler-resorts.com

Palácio Estoril, Cascais, Portugal

Why go? There’s old-school glamour in spades at this elegant, 90-year-old hotel, a stone’s throw from Cascais’s picturesque beach and promenade. The Banyan Tree Spa adds an Asian flavour, with a hydro-massage pool, purifying hammam, a menu of Thai, ayurvedic and Chinese therapies, and week-long treatment programmes.

Must try The Thai Essence massage.

Doubles from £169 B&B; palacioestorilhotel.com

