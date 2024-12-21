Usyk vs Fury 2: Live streaming updates, Real-time fight results, predictions & full card info

In a highly anticipated rematch, Oleksandr Usyk puts his heavyweight championship on the line against Tyson Fury at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The stakes couldn’t be higher as both fighters seek to solidify their legacies in heavyweight boxing history.

Short Summary:

Usyk aims to defend his title and replicate his victory over Fury in May.

Fury seeks redemption after suffering his first career defeat in their last encounter.

Fans can expect an exciting undercard featuring promising fighters and established prospects.

On December 21, boxing enthusiasts will witness a thrilling showdown as Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury meet for the second time in their careers. This event marks a significant chapter for the fighters involved and the sport of boxing itself.

Their first clash occurred in May at the same venue, where Usyk emerged victorious via a narrow split decision. This victory crowned him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era, marking a historic achievement reminiscent of Lennox Lewis’s glory in 1999.

“It wasn’t just Fury’s performance; I felt fatigued, and that played a part in my loss,” said Fury after the May fight, reflecting on his approach that day.

With both fighters entering the ring undefeated at that time, the atmosphere was electric. Fury, known for his size (6’9″) and skill, attempted to leverage his significant height advantage against Usyk’s speed and agility. Early rounds saw Usyk dominating with his movement and combinations, while Fury’s later efforts to control the fight with a more aggressive stance resulted in a tense battle.

One of the pivotal moments of their first match arrived in the ninth round, where Usyk’s combination punches knocked Fury off balance, leading to referee intervention. Fury contested the legitimacy of the count, expressing frustration with the officiating decision.

“I thought the ref should have let him either finish me off or stop the fight,” Fury expressed post-fight, highlighting the contentious nature of that moment.

As the rematch approaches, fans anticipate more than just a battle of skilled boxers; it’s a clash of wills marked by an intense rivalry. Fury, now at 34-1-1, with 24 KOs to his name, has proclaimed, “I’ll throw more this time. I’m just going to box smart, box clever.” His objective is clear: focus less on entertaining the crowd and more on securing a decisive victory.

Usyk, on the other hand, holds an impressive record of 22-0 with 14 KOs. Having reclaimed his focus after being stripped of the IBF title due to his contractual obligations, he stands firm. “If I get the chance to knock Fury out, I will,” he asserted, preparing to defend his reputation and championship belt.

Fight Card:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury – Heavyweight Title

Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean – Heavyweight

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Ishmael Davis – Light Middleweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Dave Allen – Heavyweight

Peter McGrail vs. Rhys Edwards – Super Featherweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor – Featherweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Dylan Colin – Light Heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi vs. Edgar Ramirez – Heavyweight

Live Updates and Coverage:

Fans around the world will tune in through DAZN, with the main event scheduled for approximately 6:00 p.m. ET. The excitement will build from the start of the undercard at noon ET. Significant bouts are anticipated, especially for green fighters like 19-year-old Moses Itauma, who aims to showcase his talent against Demsey McKean.

Fighter Conditioning and Preparation:

In preparation for their respective fights, both Usyk and Fury have reportedly come into the ring heavier than in their last encounter. Fury, weighing in around 281 pounds, and Usyk at 226 pounds, both aim to utilize this additional weight as an advantage, but will it affect their speed and stamina?

Notably, their training camps have included advice from boxing legends, with Usyk receiving guidance from Lennox Lewis himself during preparations. Usyk stated, “Having Lennox here, watching my sparring, has been invaluable.” This mentorship may carry weight in the ring during those critical moments of the match.

Betting Odds:

The betting line has shifted as fans and analysts try to predict the outcome of this heavyweight showdown. Many see Usyk’s last victory as a tipping point while others, including Fury, believe that adjustments made in training will lead him to victory.

Expectations from the Undercard:

While the main event garners most of the attention, the undercard features a mix of rising stars and experienced fighters. Each bout offers its narrative, whether it’s a promising newcomer like Alakel or a seasoned pro like Johnny Fisher facing the formidable Dave Allen.

“This is how we measure ourselves,” stated Alakel, ready to make a mark in his boxing career.

Final Thoughts:

This rematch not only represents an opportunity to reclaim a title but also to rectify past mistakes. Fans from around the globe are eager to witness history in the making as Usyk defends his undisputed heavyweight championship against Fury, who is relentless in his quest for redemption.

As the countdown to the main event continues, the world of boxing is abuzz with anticipation for the fireworks set to light up the Kingdom Arena. Stay tuned for live coverage and results that resonate long after the last bell.